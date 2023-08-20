Manayon, Yee rule women, men’s elite categories respectively in Sinulog Duathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Karen Andrea Manayon and Franklin Ferdie Yee ruled the elite division of the inaugural Sinulog Cebu City Duathlon on Sunday, August 20, 2023, that started and finished at the City Di Mare at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Manayon, an elite triathlete, and cyclist, easily topped the elite category’s distaff side in 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 4 seconds.

Top three of duathlon

The 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 duathlon bronze medalist Pawie Fornea finished second behind Manayon in 2:36.18, while Yna Trinidad rounded off the top three in 2:44.06.

In the male elite division, Yee crossed the finish line in 2:01.32 to rule the race, while elite triathletes Jonathan Pagaura and Joland Olmilla settled for second and third places, respectively.

Pagaura clocked in 2:03.01, while Olmilla finished the race in 2:06.46.

700 athletes competed

Over 700 athletes competed in the duathlon race co-organized by the Cebu City government, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and the Cebu City Youth Development Commission.

The run-bike-run race featured a 10-kilometer, 40km bike, and 5km run for the elite category.

Meanwhile, the age group had a 5km run, 20km bike, and 3km run, which traversed the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

Jewin Ochea (1:08.31) and Cherilyn Talandron (1:32.18) emerged as the fastest racers in the mountain bike category.

16-24 category winners

On the other hand, Daireic Keith Canete (1:08.57) and Mary Joy Loberanis (1:21.52) topped the 16-24 years old category.

Mark Domie Bacsan Dinoy (1:08.05) and Khimberly Paquibot (1:23.07) topped the 25-29 years old category.

In the 30-34 years old, Fernando Canonigo Jr. (1:10.27) and Andrea Xayide Guarana (1:28.06) were the category’s first placers.

Kristiane Lim (1:10.42) and Diana Balungcas (1:26.43) ruled the 35-39 years old, while John Clement Po (1:14.03) and Sheila Po (1:40.34) claimed the 40-44 years old category top spots.

45-49 category winners

In the 45-49 years old category, Jefrey Codino (1:15.09) and Jennifer Zabala (1:35.56) came in as first placers in this category.

Also, Lorna Amor (1:35.37) and Felimon Solatorio (1:14.19) topped the 50 and above category.

In the relay category, Jason Padayao and Gerald Jims Young topped the race in 1:58.38.

/dbs

