Father of Hannah Jay Cesista, bar passer killed in Bohol clash: I hope this would not happen to you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the cremation of Hannah Joy Cesista, her father, Eutropio Cesista, spoke for the first time about her fate to a group of media in Cebu City on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Hannah, a 2022 Bar passer, tragically lost her life in a conflict between government forces and suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Bohol on February 23.

Initially considering an autopsy for Hannah’s body, Eutropio later opted for privacy.

“Ayokong may makikisawsaw,” indicating his desire to keep the matter within the family.

(I don’t want anybody to dip their fingers in our business.)

Eutropio said that he was informed about his daughter’s situation by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) the previous Friday, leaving him and his family deeply saddened.

“Sana hindi mangyari sa inyo. Napakasakit, walang kasing sakit kasi hindi namin ineexpect na magiging (mangyari) sa anak, pinakamamahal kong anak,” he said.

(I hope that this would not happen to you. It is so painful, nothing is so painful because we did not expect this to happen to our child.)

Despite his grief, he expressed understanding towards the government’s actions but expressed disappointment towards the group his daughter had joined, which he had initially opposed.

“Wala akong galit sa gobyerno. Yung hinanakit ko doon sa sinalihan (na grupo) na pinipigilan ko pero nagpupumilit siya,” Eutropio added.

(I am not angry with the government. My anger is in the group that she joined in that we tried to stop her from joining but she was adamant in joining it.)

He reluctantly permitted Hannah to join NUPL only after being assured of their credentials and intentions.

However, he cautioned her to be vigilant.

Eutropio admitted being unaware of NUPL’s activities, knowing only of his daughter’s membership.

Reflecting on his daughter’s dreams, Eutropio mourned how she had achieved her educational and professional goals, only to meet a tragic end.

“Naabot na (ang pangarap). Nakapagtapos na ng pag-aaral, nakapasa na ng bar exam. Parang nasa tuktok na, peak ng (kanyang buhay),” he lamented.

(She had reached it (her dreams). She had already finished her schooling, she had passed the exam. It seemed she has reached the peak, peak of (her life).)

Hannah, his cherished daughter, was one of his only two daughters.

He mentioned that Hannah has an older sister working in an online business.

Hannah, along with fellow members of the communist rebel group, was fatally shot on February 23, 2024, during a clash with government forces.

The encounter occurred while authorities were serving a search warrant targeting Domingo Jaspe Compoc, suspected leader of the Bohol Party Committee (BPC). | Mark Bandolon, CTU Intern

