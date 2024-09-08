Cebu City: Drunk man stabs cop, lands in hospital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | September 08,2024 - 07:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 50-year-old man landed in the hospital after he allegedly caused trouble in their neighborhood in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper in Cebu City Friday night.

The suspect, who was identified as Alfredo Merenillo, allegedly tried to break into his neighbor’s apartment unit at past 8 p.m. on Friday.

When the cops arrived, Merenillo, who was believed to be intoxicated, allegedly stabbed one of the responding officers, Patrolman Mark Sinag, with an ice pick. But he missed and instead hit Sinag’s ammunitions belt.

ALSO READ:

Man killed while drinking with friends in Cebu City

2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City

DJ shot in the head by unidentified gunman in Cebu City

Not wanting to give up, Merenillo allegedly attacked Sinag for the second time which forced the police officer to retreat and fire his service firearm.

Sinag hit Merenillo on his right arm and lower abdomen.

Merenillo was first brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for the treatment of his wounds but he was later on transferred to the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (DVSMMC).

As of this writing, Merenilla remains admitted to DVSMMC while authorities prepare for the filing of complaints for alarm and scandal and attempted homicide against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP