Public school teachers to get pay hike differentials this month

MANILA, Philippines — Public school teachers will receive their 2024 salary increase differentials in September, Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced on Saturday.

The pay increase for the teachers is mandated under the Executive Order 64 issued by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

“He announced that the 2024 salary differential, as mandated by Executive Order (EO) 64 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will be released this September, with salary increases effective from 2024 to 2027,” the Department of Education (DepEd) said in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Angara said that the salary differential is applied from January to August 2024.

“Our teachers are the foundation of our nation. No progress is possible without them,” Angara said.

Performance-Based Bonuses

Angara added that the performance-based bonuses for 2022 and 2023 will “soon be released.”

“We are working closely with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to ensure the release of the 2022 and 2023 Performance-Based Bonuses,” Angara said in the same statement.

In June, the DBM clarified that the issuance of the bonuses will proceed despite the issuance of EO No. 61 that suspended the implementation of Results-Based Performance Management System and Performance-Based Incentive.

Angara also noted that “the Department is preparing guidelines under the MATATAG curriculum to reduce teachers’ workload and provide adequate rest time between classes.”

Public school teachers are also entitled to an increase in allowance from P5,000 in S.Y 2024-2025 to P10,000 starting in S.Y 2025-2026 mandated under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act.

The medical allowance of the teachers will also increase to P7,000 starting next year.

