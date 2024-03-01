Pagasa: Less chance of tropical cyclone forming in March

MANILA, Philippines — Meteorologists from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated that there is a low chance of a tropical cyclone forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this March.

The likelihood of experiencing typhoons remains low this month, but it is still possible, said Benison Estareja, weather specialist from Pagasa, in a public weather forecast.

“For this month, zero or one po na bagyo ang posible (tropical cyclone is possible),” Estareja added.

To date, the country has yet to have a tropical cyclone forming or entering within PAR.

Estareja said the tropical cyclone would be named “Agaton” should it occur this March.

Pagasa data showed that March — along with February — recorded the least frequent occurrence of tropical cyclones with an average of 0.3 from 1948 to 2023.

The country experiences most of the tropical cyclones in July, with an average of 3.2 within the same period.

Due to its geographical location, the Philippines is prone to tropical cyclones which generally produce heavy rains and flooding that could result in heavy casualties to human life and destruction to crops and properties.

Pagasa earlier said around four to seven tropical cyclones are expected to either form inside or enter the PAR from February to July this year.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones enter the PAR every year, with about eight or nine of them crossing the country’s landmass, it said.

Most of these cyclones, or about 70 percent of them, develop during the peak typhoon season in July to October, Pagasa added.

READ MORE: Just 1 tropical cyclone seen in Feb or none at all – Pagasa

Pagasa: Minimal cyclone threat in the PH seen this Feb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP