Cebu City taxpayers can now avail services online

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City taxpayers can now avail of services of the Office of the City Assessors (OCCA) through an online portal according to OCCA’s computer division head.

Nelyn P. Sanrojo, OCCA’s computer division head, said that clients could now avail of its services such as the issuance of a certified true copy (CTC) of property tax declarations and assessment through the city’s online portal.

“Last year pa ta nagsugod sa atong online submission of requirements for transactions but nag-full implementation ta last February 1, 2024,” Sanrojo said during OCCA’s teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel on Thursday, February 29.

(Last year we started the online submission of requirerments for transactions, but we had the full implementation last February 1, 2024.)

She also noted that the OCCA office “has not” accepted any more walk-ins since the implementation started.

Sanrojo said that clients shall “register first” to the city’s online portal in order to avail of the services offered by the office.

Meanwhile, Sanrojo shared with the public the necessary steps required to successfully register through the online portal.

She said that clients would only submit their email address and phone number to register.

Once registered, clients must check their email or phone if they have received an activation code as this will be used to finalize the client’s online registration.

For online applications for CTCs of tax declaration, clients must click the “Online Transactions” button.

The client must then provide name, tax declaration number, the purpose of the request, and address once forwarded to OCCA’s online portal.

The client must also submit a soft copy of a letter request stating the purpose of securing a CTC, and a valid ID if the individual is a property owner.

Moreover, Sanrojo said that after the registration would be completed, an email or a text message would be sent to the client to confirm that OCCA had received his or her request.

“If ma-approve ang imung request, you will receive a text or email confirmation. Pahibaw-on sad ka didto if naa ba kay kuwang nga application that you need to submit,” she added.

(If the request would be approved, you will receive a text or email confirmation. You will also be informed there if there are still things needed for the application that you need to submit.)

Sanrojo also posed a reminder that the clients could only visit and claim their requested documents if they had already received a confirmation message that their CTC was already up for release.

She added that it would cost P40.00 per page to secure a CTC.

Sanrojo said that clients would also be directed to bring the hard copy of the documents they had submitted online as they would visit the physical office at City Hall.

Furthermore, she noted that OCCA’s clients could also register by scanning a QR code posted on their official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, staff members of OCCA also received training on the Digital Tax Map Control Roll (TMCR) using GIS (Geographic Information System) from February 27 to February 29.

The goal of the two-day training, according to OCCA head Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell, was to further enhance the services provided by her staff by educating them.

“Mas mapadali ang pagpadangat sa serbisyo ilabi na kadtong mga owners sa mga properties, land, building, and machinery nga naga-apply sa atoa og mga tax declaration,” she said.

(Service would be made faster especially for owners of the properties, land, building, and machinery who apply for a tax declaration.

Rosell said that she viewed the training as “highly relevant” especially with the OCCA’s current online-centric approach to delivering services.| Kim Ablaña, CTU Intern

