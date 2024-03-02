Frozen human body parts dumped in front of NBI Bacolod office

BACOLOD CITY — A sack containing frozen human body parts was left in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in Bacolod City on Friday morning.

The body parts included a left arm cut from the shoulder to finger tips, left leg from knee to toes, and two ears, said Bacolod Police Station 2 chief Maj. Glenn Montaño. They were left in front of the NBI office along Aguinaldo Street at 5:45 a.m.

A note found along with the human body parts reads: “William de Arca NBI protector ni Hanz Lopez drug lord.”

NBI-Bacolod chief Renoir Baldovino said that since his assignment to Bacolod in 2017, he has not received any reports that Special Investigator William de Arca has been involved in the illegal drugs trade.

De Arca was the team leader of two NBI Bacolod operations against illegal gambling, including E-Sabong and fake Small Town Lottery operations, this month, he added.

Baldovino said the last NBI Bacolod operation against illegal drugs was in 2021.

“We have been focusing on illegal gambling” Baldovino said.

The note linking de Arca to illegal gambling may just be a diversionary tactic to discredit him and NBI Bacolod by influential persons behind illegal gambling operations, Baldovino said.

Baldovino said they also do not have a “Hanz Lopez” who has been tagged as a drug personality on their drug list and intelligence reports.

Baldovino said they reported the discovery of the human body parts to the NBI head office in Manila while the Bacolod Police Station 2 was investigating the matter. The body parts were brought to ABE Funeral Parlor in Bacolod City for proper disposition.

The sack of human body parts was found by an NBI job order employee beside an NBI vehicle on the side of the road.

“It is possible that the body parts came from a funeral parlor. These had no bloodstains and were cold, like they came from a freezer,” Baldovino said.

