MPBA: Artera solidifies hold of top spot in northern conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Artera Builders tightened its grip of the northern conference’s top spot after narrowly beating Rongcales, 70-67, in the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup at the CPA gymnasium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The victory kept Artera Builders unbeaten in five outings, while inflicting Rongcales’s first loss in five games to grab the solo lead in the northern division of the MPBA.

Ukinz Delos Santos put up huge numbers in Artera Builders’ hard-earned win. Delos Santos finished with a double-double game of 17 points with 14 rebounds, five assists, and one block.

Rumar Ponce had 19 points and Jeff Michael Gudes added 19 for Artera Builders.

Rongcales’s Mark Monte also had a double-double outing of 15 points with 11 boards, but this wasn’t enough to put his team on the winning side.

Artera Builders needed to hurdle 10 lead changes and nine deadlocks before prevailing over Rongcales.

Agalon’s Garbage Hauler routs WJV-HP Real Estate Inc.

Meanwhile, Agalon’s Garbage Hauler earned their fourth win in five games in the southern conference after routing WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. 93-64.

James Ferraren finished with a game-high 25 points for Agalon’s. He also had eight boards, four assists, and two steals.

Renren Arsenal tallied a double-double game of 10 points and 10 boards for the winning squad, while Jojo Montejo and Erwin Brigole scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Nelson Caballero scored 18 points in WJV-HP’s losing efforts.

The win tied the Agalons with the Luigi Bercede-Team Banilad in the second place of the team standings.

WJV-HP is at third place with a 3-2 (win-loss) card tied with JDCB Ballers as the latter won over Home Sourced, 73-54.

Jerome Barrita flirted for a double-double performance after scoring 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for JDCB Ballers. Ivan Martel chipped in 10 markers.

Francis Labay scored 16 as Home Sourced dropped to a 2-3 slate in the standings.

TSO & Co. Prayboys beats Steadfast Builders

Lastly, TSO & Co. Prayboys pounced Steadfast Builders, 78-59, to earn their third win in five games in the northern conference.

Danillo Contado and Coco Astorga both scored 12 points for TSO & Co. Prayboys, while teammate Mark Quiapo added 10 markers.

Charles Sicad spoiled his 22-point game for Steadfast Builders which absorbed its third defeat in five games.

