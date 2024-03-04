Pagasa: No tropical cyclone expected this week

MANILA, Philippines —Meteorologists from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday that there’s no expected tropical cyclone activity within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the remainder of the week.

Obet Badrina, a weather specialist at Pagasa, provided this forecast based on the agency’s observations.

“Base naman sa ating pinakahuling datos, wala pa rin tayong namamataan na anumang low pressure area,” Badrina said in a public weather forecast.

(Based on our latest data, we still do not see any low pressure area.)

“Possible for this week, maliit ang tiyansa na magkakaroon tayo ng bagyo na mabubuo o papasok sa Philippine area of responsibility,” he added.

(Possibly for this week, there is a small chance that we will have a tropical cyclone that will form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility.)

To date, the country has yet to have a tropical cyclone occurring inside the country’s PAR.

Should it occur this March, Pagasa said the tropical cyclone would be named “Agaton.”

Pagasa data showed that March — along with February — recorded the least frequent occurrence of tropical cyclones with an average of 0.3 from 1948 to 2023.

The country experiences most of the tropical cyclones in July, with an average of 3.2 within the same period, according to Pagasa.

Due to its geographical location, the Philippines is prone to tropical cyclones which generally produce heavy rains and flooding that could result in heavy casualties to human life and destruction to crops and properties.

