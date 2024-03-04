Fetus dumped in dumpsite in Labangon, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities here are now identifying the individual responsible for abandoning a fetus in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City.
The dead fetus, believed to be nine months already, was found in a dumpsite along Tres De Abril Street on Sunday dawn, March 3.
A young couple reported the incident to barangay officials after seeing a commotion around a dumpsite along the street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, they said that a trash collector was the first to have discovered the abandoned fetus and then called for help from nearby residents.
When the couple approached the group, they also saw the lifeless fetus, wrapped in a black t-shirt, and then called the attention of barangay officials as well as the police.
Residents, on the other hand, believed that whoever dumped the fetus there came from other areas.
