Compressor fisherman who went missing found dead in Bantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fisherman who had gone missing for three days was found dead on the coasts off of Bantayan town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

Police in Bantayan confirmed retrieving the body of a fisherman found floating within the seawaters in Brgy. Kabac, Bantayan on Monday, March 4.

The victim was identified as Almer Dereal, 20, a resident of the neighboring town of Madridejos, also on Bantayan Island.

ALSO READ: Boljoon fisherman dragged into deeper water by Pugapo drowns

Dereal had been missing since March 1, police said. His family reported that he failed to return to their home in Brgy. Mancilang after going out for fishing that day.

Three days later, residents in Brgy. Kabac called the attention of authorities when they spotted a lifeless body floating near the shore around 10 a.m. on Monday.

ALSO READ: Fisherman, who went missing while fishing, found dead in Liloan shoreline

His mother, Analyn Dereal, positively identified the corpse belonged to that of her son, said Police Patrolman Florante Desucatan.

Based on initial investigations, the younger Dereal often use a compressor machine to dive deep and fish.

ALSO READ: Drunk fisherman drowns while spearfishing in Oslob

They believed that the victim’s hose disconnected from the machine, which provided him oxygen, leading him to drown and unable to resurface.

Compressor fishing is considered one of the most dangerous methods of fishing.

Bantayan Island is located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP