IN PHOTOS: Cebu BRT bus stations designs unveiled

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With construction in full swing, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) team has unveiled the designs for the stations and stops of the public mass transportation system.

Called Foglia, Cebu BRT’s stations and stops will be sporting leaf-inspired designs. It was a collaboration between renowned Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue and Arch. Elman Martinez, a member of project implementation unit (PIU), Cebu BRT stated on social media.

Foglia drew inspiration from nature, they said.

“The leaf-inspired design of Foglia resonates profoundly with Cebuanos, fostering a deep connection to nature and symbolizing the enduring strength and adaptability of the local community,” they explained.

Below are photos of the design’s artist renditions shared by Cebu BRT on social media.

The Cebu BRT is a P17-billion mass transportation intended to help address traffic woes in Cebu City.

After more than a decade in the pipeline, the finally project took off in 2023, with construction on the portions of Natalio Bacalso Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard.

The present route of the Cebu BRT, however, is different from its original design. Instead of transporting commuters to and from Barangays Bulacao and Talamban, the outer villages of the city, the project’s implementors decided to shorten its route.

Instead, the Cebu BRT will ferry passengers between Cebu I.T. Park in Brgy. Apas and South Road Properties (SRP), a move which many – including experts and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who was credited for bringing the BRT here – called questionable and possibly ineffective.

The Cebu BRT is set to be fully operational by 2027.

