Phase 1 of CBRT project due for turnover in May or June

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Phase one of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project is set to be completed around May or June this year, a local legislator confirmed.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure of the Cebu City Council, said that although the project was initially scheduled for turn over in March, this was moved to May or June of this year due to some delays and the various activities that were related to the city’s hosting of Sinulog 2024.

“We’re supposed to expect ma turn-over nila mga March this year. But due to issues, concerns, delays… and then we have so much activities during the Sinulog, so ang schedule nila mga sometime May or June for the delivery sa [kaning] package 1,” Guardo said.

Phase one stretches from the Cebu Capitol to Cebu South Bus Terminal.

Guardo has expressed confidence that the project contractor will be able to deliver as promised.

Moreover, he stated that this March, an overhead wire along the main thoroughfare will be put underground as part of the project’s pilot testing.

“As much as possible, they can start next month… for Cebu City to go underground, that’s about 90 kilometers. But kani atong gi-request na e-pilot nila… 800 meters… it can be done 2 weeks or less than a month,” he said.

Guardo said that this work will be done as seamless as possible and without any excavations to avoid piles of debris on the road, as the City is also making preparations for the hosting of Palarong Pambansa in July.

Meanwhile, Guardo mentioned that approximately five more skywalks will have to be removed during the implementation of phases two and three of the CBRT.

“Once we implement the package 2 and 3, I think ma affected ang mga [skywalk] along South bound mga 3 kabuok diha… diri sa North bound… siguro 1 or 2 diri sa north area,” he said.

Among those that will be removed are the skywalks located in Barangays Bulacao Pardo and Pardo Proper near the Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Church. Also to be removed are the skywalks near CIT-U in the south, and Escario Street in the north district.

However, no date was been given as to the removal of skywalks affected by the implementation of phases 2 and 3 of the CBRT project.

