The Wellness Hub at Maayo, your one-stop shop for healthcare in Cebu IT Park

The Wellness Hub at Maayo officially opens to the public, affirming its mission to provide the people in Cebu with quality and convenient healthcare during a ribbon cutting ceremony on February, 28, 2024, at the ground floor of the i2 Building, IT Park, Cebu City.

We set out from the start to treat the patient, not just as a patient, but as a person. So, [we are not] just looking at the patient as a specific body part that’s causing a problem. We try to be in their shoes. Dr. Lawrence Liu Medical Director of Maayo Health Group

Maayo Health Group executives led the ceremony, including Medical Director Dr. Lawrence Liu, Chief of Clinics Dr. Carmina Alferez, and Wellness Hub Business Unit Head Dr. Abigail Fortich. Primary Group of Builders Chairman William Christopher Liu Jr. and other Primary Group executives attended the event.

Services include aesthetics, physical rehabilitation, holistic wellness, and doctor’s consultation. The Wellness Hub’s location in IT Park is strategic; services can be availed by patients without the hassle of traffic between hospitals.

“It’s a very convenient location. People walk by and they can just come in and we have basic services, and other services that most of us would not think of when we go to see the doctor,” said Dr. Lawrence Liu, Medical Director.

Liu also said that Cebu IT Park is full of professionals each with different work-hour shifts and health needs, making the Wellness Hub at Maayo an important part of the community

Services also include psychiatry, which Liu says is to address the mental health concerns of Filipinos ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not just the physical body that needs healing, or help. There is a lot inside that we cannot quantify or cannot say. [If] this part of the body is not doing well, [we provide] more of an overall approach to getting and feeling better,” added Liu.

Filipinos are becoming more active when it comes to maintaining their health and appearance. Dr. Armand Merton, Lead Dermatologist, said as much, as most of his patients are those who just came in for a general doctor’s consultation, or had just finished a long yoga session and realized right away to also pursue rejuvenating skin treatments.

“When the patient comes out of here, our goal is to make them happier and more confident in themselves, and looking well overall. That’s what we really promote here,” said Merton.

Dr. Abigail Fortich, Business Unit Head, even said that the Wellness Hub at Maayo is best viewed as a spa with all the expertise and equipment of a quality hospital. Dr. Lawrence Liu said that this is achieved by guiding patients towards realizing their own health needs, not just instructing them.

“We set out from the start to treat the patient, not just as a patient, but as a person. So, [we are not] just looking at the patient as a specific body part that’s causing a problem. We try to be in their shoes, “ added Liu.

Own your health now at the ground floor of the i2 Building, IT Park, Jose Maria Del Mar St., Cebu City or call 0962 128 3932 or (032) 252 9675 to book an appointment. Visit the official Facebook page of the Wellness Hub at Maayo for available schedules and more services offered.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

The Hospital at Maayo joins Sinulog 2024: Spreading Festivity and Healthcare wherever they go