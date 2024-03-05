Balunan takes on Azarcon in Kumong Bol-Anon 14’s stacked undercard bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s rising prospect Christian Balunan spices up the stacked undercard bouts of the upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 14” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions on Friday, March 8, at the Saulog gymnasium, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Balunan of the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City will be part of the eight-bout undercard featured in the fight card.

Balunan, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific youth minimumweight champion, will square off with veteran Clyde Azarcon in a 10-rounder non-title bout.

Facing Azarcon won’t be a walk in the park for Balunan as the former holds a record of 17 wins with six knockouts, nine defeats, and one draw.

The 29-year-old Davao City native had fought the likes of world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka along with a long list of Filipino contenders in Lito Dante, Jake Amparo, Rene Mark Cuarto, Joey Canoy, Vic Saludar, and prospect John Paul Gabunilas.

Meanwhile, Balunan is unbeaten in nine fights with five knockouts. Azarcon is eyeing to end his six-fight losing skid since 2020.

The rest of the fight card features Sugarey Leonard Pores against Jacklien Serenoso, Richard Laspona vs. Raniel Alisoso, Althea Shine Pores vs. Jessa Mae Languido, Arlando Senoc vs. Norman Russiana, and Leonard Pores III vs. Jarel Escreber.

The main event will have PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor taking on South Korean Tae Sun Kim for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title.

The co-main event pits Reymart Tagacanao against Indonesian Hamson Lamandau for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title.

