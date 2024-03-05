Davao Occidental rocked by magnitude 5 earthquake — Phivolcs
MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental was jolted by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake early Tuesday morning. This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental was pinpointed as where the epicenter of the earthquake happened and it was recorded at 5:15 a.m.
The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 169 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were recorded in several areas:
Intensity III – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Alabel, Maasim, Sarangani; Digos City, Davao del Sur
Intensity I – Tupi, T’Boli, South Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba Sarangani; Matanao, Davao del Sur
Phivolcs said no damage is expected due to the quake, but aftershocks are forecast to occur.
