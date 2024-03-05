Davao Occidental rocked by magnitude 5 earthquake — Phivolcs

By: Inquirer.net March 05,2024 - 08:55 AM

Davao Occidental hit by Magnitude 5 earthquake -- Phivolcs.

A magnitude 5.0 quake hits Davao Occidental on the early morning of Tuesday, March 5. | photo from Phivolcs

 

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Occidental was jolted by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake early Tuesday morning. This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental was pinpointed as where the epicenter of the earthquake happened and it was recorded at 5:15 a.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 169 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded in several areas:

Intensity III – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Alabel, Maasim, Sarangani; Digos City, Davao del Sur
Intensity I – Tupi, T’Boli, South Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba Sarangani; Matanao, Davao del Sur

Phivolcs said no damage is expected due to the quake, but aftershocks are forecast to occur.

