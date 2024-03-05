BingoPlus shares love, luck, and impact during 2nd-year anniversary celebration

BingoPlus Night 2024 was not just an evening of glitz and glamour but a testament to the brand’s commitment to making a positive impact on society. Held at the Grand Hyatt Bonifacio Global City Taguig on March 1, 2024, the event brought together celebrities, influencers, industry partners, and supporters of BingoPlus, for a night of celebration marking the app’s 2nd anniversary.

BingoPlus is not just about sharing the joy or the luck with our customers and players. Through BingoPlus foundations, we want to add more meaning beyond laughter and luck. We want to have a positive and lasting impact on our beneficiaries. Andy Tsui DigiPlus President

Prior to the main BingoPlus Night 2024, DigiPlus president Mr. Andy Tsui and AB Leisure president Jasper Vicencio faced the media to entertain questions about the brand and the main event. Andy Tsui emphasized the significance of this year’s theme, saying, “BingoPlus is not just about sharing the joy or the luck with our customers and players. Through BingoPlus foundations, we want to add more meaning beyond laughter and luck. We want to have a positive and lasting impact on our beneficiaries.”

Vicencio then highlighted BingoPlus’ commitment to social responsibility through initiatives like the BingoPlus Foundation. He shared the plan to allocate over a hundred million pesos towards programs focused on technology education, accessible healthcare, community safety and resilience, and responsible digitization. These programs included scholarships for technology students, healthcare assistance for patients, and support for community development projects.



At around 6 pm, celebrities and influencers graced the red carpet. Among the attendees were Piolo Pascual, Sarah Lahbati, Alden Richards, Vice Ganda, SB19’s Stell and Felip, and many others, as well as influencers such as Yumi Garcia, Katkat Manimtim, Eya Borja, and many more.

The event was hosted by the charismatic Robi Domingo, who set the mood with his energy and humor. The night kicked off with SB19’s Stell, who enthralled the audience with a spirited rendition of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” His bandmate, Felip, followed with a heartfelt performance of his solo track “CRIMINAL.”

Their performance was then followed by a celebratory wine toasting, led by the brand’s officials and representatives from industry allies.



Arthur Nery continued to serenade the crowd with his enchanting performance of “TAKE ALL THE LOVE.” P-pop groups then stole the spotlight, with G22, PPop Generation, VXON, and Alamat delivering electrifying performances that left the audience in awe. Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo added a touch of romance to the evening with their mesmerizing performance of “Pasilyo” by Sunkissed Lola, enchanting the audience with their chemistry on stage.

One of the highlights of the evening came with the performance of BingoPlus’ new ambassador, Piolo Pascual, whose soulful rendition of Air Supply’s “All Out of Love” captivated the audience’s hearts. Mark Bautista and Jonalyn Viray followed suit with an inspiring performance of “Rise Up,” dedicated to BingoPlus scholars, showcasing the brand’s commitment to education and empowerment.



The fun continued with Regine Tolentino’s captivating “Water” dance performance and Sarah Lahbati’s dazzling rendition of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away.” Alden Richards further elevated the energy with his electrifying performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.”

Special moments included BingoPlus’ announcement of significant prizes, including a car worth P2 million and P10 Million pesos each of its five Sure Bingonaryo app winners.

As the night drew to a close, ‘Unkabogable’ Superstar Vice Ganda took the stage for a stellar performance, treating the audience to a medley of Rihanna’s hits. With songs like “I Love the Way You Lie,” “Diamonds,” and “Umbrella,” ended the evening on a high note.

BingoPlus Night 2024 was not just a celebration of luck and success; it was a testament to the power of compassion and generosity. Through initiatives like the BingoPlus Foundation, the brand is not only spreading joy but also making a tangible difference in the lives of many.

