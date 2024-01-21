BingoPlus joins Sinulog Festival 2024

BingoPlus, the first online Bingo platform in the Philippines, took the Sinulog celebrations up a notch with BingoPlus Night, an energetic night on January 20th at Plaza Independencia filled with lively entertainment, engaging games, and fantastic prizes.

BingoPlus curated an unforgettable experience with a lineup of dynamic performances featuring local talents such as Rowell Divina, Mimi Marquez, Lance Edward, Chester Padilla, Allmost, Pop 3hsome, Calista, G22, and other influencers, YouTube sensations, and P-Pop groups. The stage burst into life with lively song and dance performances, setting the perfect festive mood for the celebration.

Adding an interactive twist, the crowd transformed into lively participants at the party, immersing themselves in enjoyable games that earned them gift certificates and BingoPlus merchandise. From the spirited rounds of Bring Me to the infectious energy of the BingoPlus Jingle Dance Contests, the crowd truly immersed themselves in the celebration.

BingoPlus elevated the excitement by giving away P200,000 worth of prizes through thrilling raffle draws, offering participants a chance to win up to P50,000. The festivities continued with a selfie contest, where the lucky winner took home P2,000, adding an element of fun to the already lively event.

BingoPlus, a Platinum Sponsor of the Sinulog Festival 2024, left its mark throughout Cebu, with booths stationed at key locations, including Plaza Independencia, Fuente Osmeña Circle, and World Tent City. Festival-goers had the opportunity to engage in exciting games and walk away with amazing prizes, enhancing their overall Sinulog experience.

BingoPlus also prepared a star-studded night on January 21 at the World Tent City that captivated the audience with performances by Tony Labrusca, Paul Salas, Agsunta, G22, Neil Murillo, Dustine Mayores, DJ Macy Ho, Elyson De Dios, Izzeah, Kabingka Jade, Chloe, Yumi, Eya Borja, Katkat, and Dior. This stellar lineup of artists ensured that the Sinulog Festival concluded on a high note, leaving everyone with memories of a truly spectacular celebration brought to life by BingoPlus.

To get in on the BingoPlus fun, you can either download their app or visit bingoplus.com.

