Lapu-Lapu CBDRP grads get livelihood aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Ninety-six individuals who completed the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) received P5,000 cash each from Lapu-Lapu City’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The distribution of the livelihood assistance was held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the City Sports Complex.

The beneficiaries of the program were drug surrenderers or persons deprived of Liberty (PDL) .

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan expressed the city’s commitment to providing a second chance to drug surrenderers through a comprehensive program that not only focuses on recovery but also aids in establishing sustainable livelihoods.

He emphasized the importance of helping surrenderers rebuild their lives.

“We believe in second chances. By providing rehabilitation and financial support, we aim to break the cycle of addiction and poverty,” Chan said.

Recipients were required to submit project proposals to CSWDO before receiving financial aid.

Prior to the distribution of livelihood assistance, the drug surrenderers underwent surprise drug tests to ensure their genuine commitment to turning their lives around.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention, revealed that some individuals tested positive for drugs during the surprise test.

These cases are still pending confirmatory tests, and if positive, the individuals will undergo rehabilitation again without receiving financial aid.

Lao also added that if they succeed in their endeavors, the city might consider providing additional support to them.

“If a beneficiary successfully sustains a livelihood activity, the city may consider providing additional support to bolster their chosen business,” Lao said.

