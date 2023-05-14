DSWD-7 targets over 15, 000 beneficiaries for Sustainable Livelihood Program this year

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is targeting 15,846 beneficiaries this year for the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Venice Polancos, DSWD-7’s social marketing officer, said an allocation of over P238 million was set aside for the program’s implementation in the region this year.

Its target beneficiaries would come from Cebu – 6, 760; Bohol – 5, 774; Negros Oriental – 3 ,289; and Siquijor – 23.

Polancos said the program would prioritize Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and those who were listed in the Listahanan or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR).

Each of the beneficiaries may receive up to P15,000.

Polancos said they could avail of a bigger capital for their proposed livelihood if they are able to form an association with up to 30 members.

“Ato na gyud gi encourage nga mag association na gyod sila. Mas dali man gud palambuon ang assosasyon kay daghan ang mo manage. Mabahin ang delegation sa trabaho and matibo ang kwarta kay tagaan man sila ug P15,000 each,” Polancos said.

But Polancos said they would still continue to accept individual applications.

In 2022, Polancos said a total of 19,650 households were able to avail of the program. The number of beneficiaries last year was higher compared to their target of 11,947 beneficiaries.

Among the proposed livelihood then were poultry raising, swine raising, and general merchandise.

