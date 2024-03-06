Cebu Daily Newscast: Tomas Osmeña threatens to sue Gwen over stoppage of CBRT works

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

On Wednesday, former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña said he might sue Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia about Garcia’s call to stop the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit on province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

Osmeña said that if the governor would insist on stopping CBRT works on province-owned lots because that’s their property, he would tell her that it’s not her property.

On February 27, Garcia issued a memorandum, addressed to the Cebu BRT Team and the contractor, Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., to cease civil works on province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

Osmeña said that if Gwen would continue to assert such a stand, he would file a case against her even claiming that the Osmeña clan owns some lots now occupied by the province.

Meanwhile, a massive outage locked out users of Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram, including Facebook Messenger and Threads, from their accounts on Tuesday evening, March 5.

The outage lasted over an hour, with users reportedly gaining access to their accounts at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on X. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience, he added.

According to the DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 1530 GMT. Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants the Cebu South Bus Terminal or CSBT to be transferred to the South Road Properties.

The move, he said, is designed to expedite the ongoing civil works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit which Rama believes is being impeded by the current location of the terminal.

Rama stated that he has already communicated with city hall officials to facilitate the transfer of the terminal from Natalio Bacalso Avenue to any available lot at the SRP.

According to the mayor, there is no existing ordinance allowing the terminal in the city, so he will ask the city council to enact another ordinance to facilitate the transfer of the CSBT.

For some paranormal news, five female high school students in Talisay City, southern Cebu were believed to have been possessed by evil spirits after they allegedly performed a ritual under a huge mango tree to prepare for a dance performance for their fiesta celebration last February 25, 2024.

The students reportedly went out of control three times since they conducted the ritual in Barangay Camp 4.

On Monday, March 4, four girls reportedly started yelling and trembling in the middle of their classes at past 3:00 p.m.A video showed one of the alleged possessed students yelling “Kuhaon ko ni. Kuhaon ko ni” while being carried by others last Monday. According to the school’s principal, the students will be monitored to determine which intervention will be applied.

