Tom Osmeña dares Gwen: Get a court injunction to halt CBRT construction

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is challenging Cebu Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia to secure even a temporary court injunction to halt the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

This has been Osmena’s reaction to the governor’s comment amid the long-standing controversy surrounding the CBRT project, particularly in the light of the recent calls for a halt to its construction.

READ: Tomas Osmeña threatens to sue Gwen over stoppage of CBRT works

Tom Osmeña challenge to gov

“I challenge Gwen to try to get even a temporary court injunction to stop the BRT. She is entitled and deserving to make a fool of herself. Didn’t Gwen [Garcia] say that they are transferring to the province? Good. Alis diyan! (Leave there!),” said Osmeña, in his text message sent to CDN Digital on Friday, March 8.

Previously, Garcia issued a memorandum to cease the ongoing construction of a bus station for the Cebu BRT, located in front of the Capitol building, asserting that such construction violates heritage laws.

The governor pointed out that the ongoing construction of the Cebu BRT has encroached upon portions of the buffer zones surrounding the Cebu Provincial Capitol and Fuente Osmeña Circle.

However, the governor’s assertion was opposed by former Cebu City Mayor Osmeña, himself.

READ: Cebu BRT tussle: Gwen says Capitol owns lots along Osmeña Boulevard

Bid to reclaim lots mulled

He said that some lots along Juana Osmeña Street, including where the Capitol building was standing, were owned and donated by his late father, Sergio Osmeña Jr.

He also announced that he would reclaim ownership if the governor would insist on stopping the Cebu BRT project.

In a phone text message on March 8, Osmeña said, “On the ownership of Osmeña Boulevard, yes, it was titled to the province [but] without my father’s knowledge. We will file it in court.”

On March 6, the governor declared that the provincial Capitol still held titles to the lots in question, adding that the land-swap deal with Cebu Heights Inc. in the 1930s had turned out to be problematic.

“Kaning Capitolyo nga compound padung entire Osmeña Boulevard lakip and entire Fuente Rotunda kani nga mga titles naa sa pangalan sa Cebu Provincial government,” Garcia said.

(This Capitol compound heading to the entire Osmeña Boulevard, including the entire Fuente Rotunda, these lots have titles in the name of the Cebu Provincial government.)

READ: Rama threatens legal action against Gwen, CBRT opponents

Rama considers going to court

With the Capitol remaining adamant in their stance regarding the province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard and the decision to halt the construction of CBRT, a series of comments were made by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and former Mayor Osmeña.

On March 7, Rama announced that he would be willing to file cases against any personalities opposing the completion of the Cebu BRT, and he would not hesitate to include the governor if she would align with the those opposing the project.

Meanwhile, despite sharing the same stance on fighting for the continuation of the BRT project, Osmeña referred to Rama as “a convenient person.”

“Mike Rama is a very convenient person. There is no need to file charges against those who try to block the BRT. Rama is just grandstanding because it is… er… convenient,” Osmeña said in a text message.

Osmeña further noted that the national government would not renege on an international bilateral agreement, as it would have repercussions on the country’s international credit standing.

ALSO READ: The transformative impact of infrastructure on Philippine industrial real estate

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP