Royal Palms Toledo, unveiled, guarantees quality and sustainability

Your Reliable Partner, Primary Homes, has officially marked another milestone after unveiling the model units of its latest residential venture, the Royal Palms Toledo, located at Barangay Canlumampao in Toledo City on March 1, 2024.

The launch was attended by Toledo City Mayor, Honorable Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, Barangay Canlumampao Toledo City officials, and key executives of Primary Homes Inc., led by VP for Sales and Marketing, Ramero Espina.

Royal Palms Toledo is the second project in the expansive 11-hectare property owned by PrimaryHomes in Toledo City, and its launch marks a significant milestone for the company with its continuous expansions to critical areas in the country.

VALUE-FOR-MONEY HOUSING

This 2.8-hectare development offers a selection of five house models that sport a Mediterranean-inspired design.

The housing units range from 45 sqm to 194 sqm in size, and each comes with built-in kitchen cabinets and counters, bedroom closets, and an exclusive parking space to accommodate every family’s needs.

It is a Php 300 million-worth of development representing Filipinos’ residential dream developed by one of the trusted developers in Visayas.



It also boasts resort-like amenities with a community swimming pool, play park, and multi-purpose hall for celebrations or communal events. The gated premier enclave guarantees security and wellness to all of its clients. Restaurants, malls, established schools, a hospital, and Toledo’s city hall are all within proximity.

“Residents can look forward to a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and leisure within a secure and vibrant community environment. That has always been the reputation of our Royal Palms projects, which we have long maintained through the years,” Primary Homes’ Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Ramero Espina, cited.

CHAMPIONING SUSTAINABILITY



With a well-built reputation for delivering quality and affordable housing, Primary Homes was earlier recognized as the Best Sustainable Developer in 2023 nationally by the Philippine Property Awards.

“Echoing the success of Richwood Homes Toledo, Royal Palms Toledo represents more than just a residential enclave; it symbolizes a commitment to sustainability and community,” VP for Sales and Marketing Espina said.

Espina added that mastering sustainability aligns with Toledo City’s standard of being awarded as the Most Sustainable City.

“[Since] Toledo City has been awarded by [Nation Builders and Mosliv] as the Most Sustainable and Liveable City for two consecutive years, Primary Homes did not make a mistake in choosing Toledo City,” Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales stated in approval.

For inquiries, you may contact Primary Homes via their official Facebook page or through their website.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

PrimaryHomes launches maiden project in Toledo City, Cebu