13 Japanese tourists, two others hurt in Naga road accident

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | March 09,2024 - 11:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen Japanese tourists on their way to watch whale sharks instead landed in the hospital when the van they were riding figured in an accident with a prime mover truck along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, Naga City, Cebu early Saturday morning, March 9, 2024.

The incident resulted to the tourists, their van driver, and Filipina tour guide sustaining injuries in different parts of their bodies.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Staff Sergeant Neil Villaceran, traffic investigator of the Naga Police Station, relayed that the van carrying the tourists was coming from Cebu City.

The Japanese tourists, accompanied by a tour guide, were reportedly on their way to Oslob town for a whale shark watching activity on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the prime mover truck was on its way to Cebu City.

The driver of the trailer truck was identified as Randy Lato, a resident of Cogon Guinsay, Danao City, Cebu.

Villaceran said that upon reaching the area, the truck suddenly emerged from a corner and was turning left towards Cebu City.

The truck was reportedly in the process of turning and the body was blocking the road.

The tourist van, which was allegedly traveling in a high speed, then crashed into the truck.

Villaceran said there is a possibility that the driver of the tourist van failed to notice the truck because of the heavy rain at the time.

Due to the impact, the Japanese tourists, their woman tour guide and the driver sustained injuries.

Upon the arrival of emergency responders, 8 persons were rushed to the Carcar Hospital while 5 were brought to the South General Hospital.

They were, however, transferred to a hospital in Cebu City shortly after.

According to Villaceran, the victims only suffered minor injuries, like bumps on the head, upon initial assessment at the scene.

The driver of the tourist van, however, was conscious but had his leg squished to the front of the vehicle.

As of this writing, all the victims are receiving medical treatment for their injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lato was taken into police custody and is temporarily held at the Naga City Police Station while the investigation is underway.

Villaceran stated that they will be waiting for the other party to discuss the matter with the driver to determine what will happen next.

To avoid accidents like this, Villaceran advised tourists to plan their travel time in advance in order to allot enough time for them to arrive to their destinations without rushing.

