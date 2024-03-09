Bohol: Shabu worth P172.7M seized in 14 months

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Various operations made in the province of Bohol in 2023 and from January 1 to March 6, 2024 led to the confiscation of shabu worth at least P172.7 million.

Police Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo, chief of operations of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), said on Thursday, March 7, that they confiscated a total of 25 kilos of shabu in the last 14 months.

Of these, 11 kilos and 343.89 grams of shabu worth P77.1 million were confiscated in operations made from January 1 to March 6, 2024. The other 14 kilos and 59.97 grams of shabu worth P95.6 million were seized in 2023.

In addition, BPPO also confiscated 21 grams of marijuana worth P2,520.

Illegal drugs operation

Berondo said that the success of their anti-illegal drugs operation was due to their aggressive campaign in coordination with concerned citizens.

During the same period, BPPO conducted a total of 757 anti-illegal drugs operation which led to the arrest of 815 drug personalities that consist of high value individuals and street level pushers, whose names appear on the PNP’s list.

Police Col. Lorenzo Batuan, the BPPO chief, said that their anti-illegal drugs campaign is currently focused on supply and demand reduction.

No drug laboratory in Bohol

Based on their intelligence gathering, Batuan said, there is no drug laboratory in Bohol province.

The illegal drugs that are sold in Bohol come from suppliers who are based in neighboring provinces like Cebu, Batuan said.

Batuan also clarified insinuations made by their “critics” on the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs in their province.

Contrary to these claims, he said that BPPO, in coordination with other government agencies and local officials, have so far been successful in their campaign against illegal drugs.

He also gave credit to Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado for the continued support that he has given to BPPO’s campaign to achieve a “drug-free” province.

