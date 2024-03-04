Brothers from Bohol nabbed with P68M shabu in Carreta buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 47-year-old man took only more than two months to stay out of jail and this time around he brought along his 53-year-old brother with him to prison.

This was after he and his brother were caught with 10 kilograms of suspected shabu with a market value of P68 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Monday morning, March 4, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Jaime Dajao, 47, and his brother, Roberto Dajao, who are both from Purok 2, Barangay Tanghalige, Talibon town in Bohol Province.

Authorities said that Jaime had just been released from jail after serving three years in jail for illegal drugs.

He was released last December 2023.

Investigation showed that authorities conducted the buy-bust operation against the two suspects this morning, March 4, along A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Carreta.

Some 10 kilograms of suspected shabu placed inside teabags with Chinese characters on it were confiscated from the suspects.

Police said the estimated market value for the confiscated suspected shabu was P68 million.

Aside from the confiscated illegal drugs, police also said that they also recovered the bodol money used in the operation from the suspects.

Currently, the PNP is conducting a tactical interrogation against the arrested individuals to determine their source of the illegal drugs.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the

The operation was initiated by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7), together with personnel from the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

