Engkwentro 12: Wenceslao dominates Sanchez, wins WBF Australasian belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao continues to rewrite his storied career after clinching his first regional title last Friday evening, March 8, in the main event of “Engkwentro 12” in Cawayan, Masbate.

The 30-year-old journeyman won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight title by scoring a sixth round technical knockout against Ernie Sanchez in front of a jampacked crowd.

His win in Engkwentro 12 improved Wenceslao’s record to 21 wins with 10 knockouts, 19 defeats, and two draws.

Wenceslao’s victory has rewritten his once dwindling career in boxing until he signed up for the ARQ Boxing Stable of Cebuano sportsman Jason Arquisola in 2022.

From then on, Wenceslao racked up seven straight wins to completely turn his career around.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, 32, of Zamboanga del Sur suffered his 20th loss in 43 bouts with 12 knockouts and two draws during his fight in Engkwentro 12.

Sanchez also stretched his losing slump to three fights.

It was already clear from the first round who between Sanchez and Wenceslao was dominant after the latter pressed forward pounding the former with power punches.

In the ensuing rounds, Wenceslao found Sanchez’s weakness after landing solid body shots, forcing the latter to shift from offense to defensive stance.

Not to be outfought, Sanchez engaged Wenceslao in furious exchanges numerous times throughout their short-lived bout.

However, Wenceslao yielded the cleaner punches in their exchange that delighted the Engkwentro 12 crowd in the venue.

In the sixth round, Wenceslao cornered Sanchez twice against the ropes, targeting the latter’s head and body.

Sensing that he was on the brink of losing, Sanchez shook his head in front of the referee as a sign that he’s waving the flag.

In the undercard of Engkwentro 12, Wenceslao’s stablemates Brix Piala, Berland Robles. and Yeroge Gura were also triumphant in their respective bouts.

Piala scored an eight-rounder unanimous decision win over Ken Jordan. He improved his record to 9-1 (win-loss) with three knockouts, while Jordan dropped to a 9-6-2 (win-loss-draw) with eight knockouts.

Meanwhile, Robles and ex-world title challenger Robert Paradero ended their bout in a lackluster second round technical draw.

Paradero suffered a deep gush on his head due to an accidental headbutt. His cut didn’t stop bleeding, forcing the ring physician to stop the bout, resulting to a technical draw.

Robles remained unbeaten in 10 fights with four knockouts, but he absorbed his first draw, while Paradero dropped to an 18-7-2 record with 12 knockouts.

Lastly, Gura improved his unbeaten record to eight wins after beating Kier Clinton Espere via an eight-round unanimous decision in Engkwentro 12. Espere suffered his sixth loss in 13 fights.

