Rodel Wenceslao banners explosive Engkwentro 12 card in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao continues on his journey towards redeeming his boxing career by challenging for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight title in the main event of “Engkwentro 12: Binombahay sa Cawayan” on March 8, in Cawayan town, Masbate.

The 30-year-old Wenceslao takes on Ernie Sanchez in the titular showdown.

The hard-punching welterweight has one of the more interesting careers among Filipino boxers today.

Roughly four years ago, Wenceslao had more losses than wins in his pro boxing record. He had 14 wins with 19 losses in 2020.

Two years later, Wenceslao, a native of Kananga, Leyte has made a complete turnaround after signing a contract with ARQ Boxing Stable where he racked up six straight wins from 2022-2023.

Now he has more wins than losses: 20-19 (win-loss) with nine knockouts and two draws.

On March 8, he will banner ARQ Sports’ Engkwentro 12 with a point to prove that he is still a highly capable prospect.

“Dako kaayo ko ug pasalamat ni boss Jason (Arquisola) nga nakabawi ko sa mga kapildihan nako sauna, karon daghan nako ug daog,” said a proud Wenceslao.

Wenceslao along with trainer Eldo Cortes, Joseph Cortes, and ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer Roger Potot held a press conference on Friday, March 1, at the Golden Prince Hotel.

“Sige ko ug kapildi sauna, dili ko ready sauna, sariling sikap ra ba. Lahi gyud ang walay nag gunit nimo, nakasuway ko nga gitawagan ko para mo fight unya ugma na ang weigh-in sa fight.”

Wenceslao assured ARQ Boxing Stable that they won’t be disappointed come March 8 as he will end the fight with the WBF regional belt on his waist.

“Salig ko nga daugun ni nako, sakto nako ug training, naatiman nako ug tarong karon. Daugon gyud nako,” added Wenceslao.

His opponent, Sanchez of General Santos City has a nearly identical record as his with 21-19-2 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts.

However, Sanchez, 32, is reeling from back-to-back defeats from 2022 to 2023 which he suffered in Thailand and Vietnam.

One of those who was amazed by Wenceslao’s huge comeback is his own trainer, Eldo Cortes.

“Bisan edad-edaran na, naa gihapon siya skills, kugihan sad kaayo, active pa ba. Salig ra gyud ko kay kugihan man, motuman man siya sa iyahang training,” said Cortes.

“Dako kaayo among giusab niya, iyahang duwa sauna pina fighter man, giusab namo iyahang style, naa na siya technique karon, sauna bara-bara man. Ni improve na siya sa iyahang depensa ug lihok.”

If Wenceslao triumphs over Sanchez, it will pave the way for a bigger fight in South Africa on May 10 in the super welterweight division.

Fighting in the the undercard are ARQ’s Brix Piala, Berland Robles, and Yeroge Gura against Ken Jordan, Robert Paradero, and Kier Clenton Espere, respectively.

This March 8 fight card is made possible by ARQ Sports in partnership with Cawayan, Masbate LGU under Mayor Edgar S. Condor.

Besides the pro bouts, a total of 15 amateur fights between Cebu and Masbate prospects will add entertainment to the fight card.

