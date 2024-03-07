Engkwentro 12: All set for Wenceslao-Sanchez WBF title showdown

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines— ARQ Boxing Stable’s hard-hitting journeyman, Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao, and his foe, Ernie Sanchez, will trade leather in tomorrow’s main event, Friday, March 8, at “Engkwentro 12: Binombahay sa Cawayan” in Cawayan town, Masbate.

Wenceslao and Sanchez passed the official weigh-in for their World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight bout on Thursday, March 7th, in Cawayan.

Wenceslao weighed in at 146 pounds, while Sanchez tipped the scales at exactly 147 lbs, setting the stage for their titular showdown.

The 30-year-old Wenceslao, who has been fighting under ARQ’s banner for roughly two years, boasts a record of 20 wins, 19 losses, nine knockouts, and two draws.

Wenceslao is on a comeback journey after racking up six straight wins that dramatically improved his record.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, hailing from General Santos City, holds a 21-19-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockouts in his resume.

In the undercard, Wenceslao’s stablemate, Bryx Piala (8-1, 3KOs), and his opponent, Ken Jordan (9-5-2, 8KOs), both weighed in at 126.6 lbs for their non-title bout.

Also, ARQ Boxing Stable’s unbeaten prospect, Berland Robles (10-0, 4KOs), and two-time world title challenger, Robert Paradero (18-7-1, 12KOs), weighed in at 112.8 lbs and 111.8 lbs, respectively, for the undercard’s special attraction.

Lastly, Yeroge Gura (7-0-1, 3KOs) of ARQ Boxing Stable stepped on the scales at 114.4 lbs, while his opponent, Kier Clenton Espere (6-5-1, 2KOs), weighed in at 116.2 lbs for their undercard duel.

The fight card is promoted by Cebu-based ARQ Sports in collaboration with the Municipality of Cawayan, Masbate, under Mayor Edgar Condor’s leadership.

