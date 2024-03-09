Carlos Yulo wins bronze in Baku World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo managed to reach the podium in his first high-caliber foreign meet since a world championship stint nearly half a year back.

The Filipino gymnastics star punctuated his stint in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg of the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series with a bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise on Saturday.

Yulo tallied 14.366 behind the 14.933 of eventual gold medalist Yahor Sharamkou and silver performer Kazuki Minami of Japan (14.666).

The two-time world champion missed the finals of the vault on Friday after finishing 21st in the eliminations.

Yulo, who broke ties with his Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya last year, wound up 16th in horizontal bar and 41st in the pommel horse.

Yulo’s performance paled in comparison with his two gold medals in the vault and parallel bars in the same leg last year.

Overall, Yulo captured three golds, one silver and one bronze in the four-leg series back in 2023.

Yulo already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxer Eumir Marcial and fellow gymnast Aleah Finnegan.

