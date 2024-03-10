Minglanilla grabs game 1 of the Rhea Gullas Cup finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla drew first blood in the best-of-three finals series of the Rhea Gullas Cup First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament held Saturday night, March 9, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

This was after they outlasted the equally determined Talisay Aksyon Agad, 72-67, pulling them to just a game away from winning the championship title.

JC Rex Sanguenza was on fire for Abante Minglanilla after erupting for 25 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals to lead his team in taking down Talisay.

Minglanilla was leading as many as 11 points, 60-48, at the start of the fourth period of the finals game 1.

However, Talisay unleashed a blistering 13-1 run to tie the game at 61-all that briefly silenced the crowd at the jampacked Minglanilla Sports Complex midway in the fourth period.

Still, Abante Minglanilla that is under the tutelage of its head coach, Atty. Boyet Velez, remained composed while under pressure.

They went on to win game 1 of the finals match of the Rhea Gullas Cup after bursting a quick 5-0 run to grab a five-point lead, 66-61, as time winded down.

Talisay made last efforts, but more were needed to stop Minglanilla from winning the game.

Despite the defeat, Talisay is expected to retaliate in next week’s pivotal game 2 that will be held at their turf at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

