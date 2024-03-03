Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Carcar square off in finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla and Sidlak Carcar will lock horns in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024’s Best-of-Three Finals after eking out hard-fought wins in their respective semifinals matches on Saturday evening, March 2, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

The host team and former Gullas Cup champions, Abante Minglanilla, outlasted Naga Atong Garbo, 82-59, with Christian Andrew Amaba flirting with a double-double game of 11 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

His teammates Zeke Uriah Gilbuena and JC Rex Sanguenza chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Gilbuena added five rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Sanguenza also had five boards, five assists, and five steals in their thrilling win that saw five lead changes and seven deadlocks.

Rex Marcian Albiso and John Carlo Bastismo had 17 and 16 points, respectively in their losing efforts.

Albiso grabbed four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Bastismo added eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.

CARCAR 83, TALISAY 77

On the other hand, Julius Tipon improved his bid to win the “Most Valuable Player” plum after erupting for a triple-double game in Carcar’s win over Talisay, 83-77, in the other semifinals game on Saturday evening.

He tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals in his incredible outing.

Three of his teammates in Jethro Sagolili, Patrick Simon Ulbenario, and Reniel Georpo aided Tipon with their own double-digit scores.

Sagolili finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while Ulbenario tallied 17 markers, 12 boards, one assist, and one steal. Lastly, Georpo chipped in 15 points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

Carcar endured 11 lead changes and eight deadlocks in their hard-fought win against Talisay in their semifinals game.

Kristian Henry Alejandrino topscored Talisay with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Jhan Brixter Villarias and John Mark Lasola scored 15 and 12 points, apiece.

