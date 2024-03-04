Rhea Gullas Cup: Talisay annihilates Carcar to face Minglanilla in the finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay Aksyon Agad completed a massive comeback against the equally determined Sidlak Carcar in a dominating fashion, 96-70, in their do-or-die duel in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament on Sunday night at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

With their victory, Talisay sets up a Best-of-Three finals showdown against Abante Minglanilla.

Carcar forced a do-or-die game against Talisay after the latter lost to a 77-83 game on Saturday evening.

Fortunately, Talisay had a twice-to-beat perk, which gave them the opportunity to get back at Carcar on Sunday evening.

John Mark Lasola was on fire after dropping 28 points with six steals, four rebounds, and three assists in their empathic win in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

Tracy McLloyd Imbong had a double-double game of 19 points and 15 boards. He paired it with three steals and four blocks.

Their teammate Kristian Henry Alejandro finished with 18 points, and Talisay City led by as many as 37 points, 76-39, in the second half.

Talisay capitalized on their defense, scoring 41 points from turnovers compared to Carcar’s 24. They also outpaced Carcar by scoring 30 fast break points, while the latter only had 16.

“Ang among gi adjust karon kay amo man gyud depensa, nga maka sustain mi until sa fourth quarter sa duwa,” said Talisay’s head coach Ronald Bucao.

“Kung unsa among gipakita karon, gusto gyud mi mofight ug finals, mao gihapon among buhaton next week sa Minglanilla nga lig-on pud nga team.”

Carcar’s “Most Valuable Player” candidate Julius Tipon, had an awful night with his 10-point outing from 4-of-11 shooting. He paired it with seven rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

Adrian Cabalida had 12 points and three boards for Carcar, which will face Naga Atong Garbo in the battle for third in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

