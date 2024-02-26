Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Talisay earn twice-to-beat perks in semifinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla finished the elimination round with an 84-69 run against Blissful Sibonga in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Sports Festival.

With their victory Sunday night, Minglanilla finished the elimination round with four wins and one defeat to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

They are tied with Talisay Aksyon Agad with a 4-1 (win-loss) record after the latter booted out the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos, 74-53, in their game also on Sunday evening at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

Christian Andrew Amaba led Minglanilla with his 17-point outing paired with six rebounds and three steals.

Joseph Alicaya had 10 points with eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while JC Sanguenza also had 10 markers, while Isaac Dave Ocaba added 11 points in Minglanilla’s win.

It was a fitting comeback for Minglanilla in the Rhea Gullas Cup after they absorbed their lone defeat in the hands of Sidlak carcar, 68-79, last Saturday.

Charles Bryle Medina spoiled his 28-point game for Sibonga which finished their campaign winless.

Meanwhile, Talisay’s John Mark Lasola and Kristian Henry Alejandrino connived in their win over San Fernando by scoring 12 points apiece.

San Fernando’s Alfonso Aurio Jr. and Vaness Deiparine scored 10 points each as they ended their forgettable season.

Minglanilla and Talisay will both enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals.

In the other game on Sunday, Carcar beats Naga Atong Garbo, 76-64, behind Julius Tipon’s 18-point game. Tipon also grabbed seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

His teammates Jethro Sagolili, Christopher Dellica and Dharzy Bacon scored 17, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

John Carlo Bastismo scored 16 points in Naga’s losing efforts.

Carcar will face Talisay, while Naga takes on Minglanilla in the crossover semifinals of the Rhea Gullas Cup with the venue and date to be announced soon.

