Takeaways from the 2024 Oscars show

(Reuters) – Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the year’s best accomplishments in film at the annual Academy Awards.

Here are some takeaways from the 96th Oscars ceremony.

PROTESTERS ON AND OFF THE CARPET

As stars began arriving to walk the red carpet, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters angered by the Israel-Gaza conflict shouted and slowed traffic in the blocks surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“While you’re watching, bombs are dropping,” one sign read.

On the red carpet, Oscar nominees, including Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson, wore red lapel pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Actor Mark Ruffalo praised the protesters as he entered the theater and raised a clenched fist. “We need peace,” he said.

KIMMEL CELEBRATES STRIKE VICTORIES

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue included the usual jabs at the Hollywood elite with a reference to best supporting actor nominee Robert Downey Jr.’s history of drug abuse and joking that “Barbie” co-stars Margot Robbie, who was snubbed for a best actress nomination, and Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for best supporting actor, had already won “the genetic lottery.”

He also celebrated the end of a difficult year in Hollywood, where strikes by actors and writers halted production of movies and television for months.

READ MORE: Stars head to Oscars 2024 with ‘Oppenheimer’ poised for glory

“Actors no longer have to worry about getting replaced by AI thanks to this historic agreement. Actors are now able to go back to worrying about being replaced by younger, more attractive people …

“This long and difficult work stoppage taught us that this very strange town of ours, as pretentious and superficial as it can be, at its heart is a union town. It’s not just a bunch of heavily Botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie-drinking, diabetes prescription-abusing, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering Chihuahuas. This is a coalition of strong, hard-working, mentally tough laborers, women and men who would 100% sure die if we even had to touch the handle of a shovel.”

YOKO ONO GETS A MOTHER’S DAY SHOUT-OUT

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, asked the audience to wish his famous mother a happy Mother’s Day when he took the stage with the winners of the best animated short Oscar for a film he collaborated on, “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.”

“My mother turned 91 this February, and today is Mother’s Day in the UK,” Lennon said. “So would everyone please say ‘Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko?'”

The audience obliged.