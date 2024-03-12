Solenn, Nico gipabuhatan og maanindot nga staff house ang mga katabang, driver

“PARANG gusto ko na lang mag-apply at magtrabaho bilang kasambahay kina Solenn Heussaff at Nico Bolzico!”

Mao na ang hirit sa uban nga mga netizen sa dihang nalantaw nila ang bongga nga pa-house tour series sa Kapuso actress ug celebrity mom sa iyang YouTube channel.

Usa sa gipakita ni Solenn sa maong vlog kay ang staff room sa bag-o nila nga balay sa may Alabang nga gihulagway nila nga “Balinese and Japanese-inspired with a touch of Filipino.”

Upat na ka buwan nga nagpuyo sila didto si Solenn ug Nico kuyog ang duha nila ka mga anak nga sila si Tili ug Maelys. Naa pa gyod silay tropical garden ug swimming pool.

Gawas pa niini, dako ug lapad kaayo ang ilang living room nga dunay taas nga kisame, dunay functional open ug dirty kitchen ug sosyal kaayo nga dining area. Nagpabuhat pod sila og kids’ playroom, TV room, ug separate bedrooms para nila ni Tili ug Maelys.

Apan ang pinaka-plot twist sa pa-house tour ni Solenn kay ang gipabuhat nila nga mga nindot nga kuwarto sa ilang dream house para sa ilang mga katabang nga giisip nila nga kapamilya nila.

Upat ang house helpers sa celebrity couple — sila si Edna, Jona, Juna ug Josie. Ug gikarir gyod lagi nila pod ni Solenn ug Nico ang pagpabuhat sa ilang staff room tungod kumpleto pod ni sa furniture ug appliances.

Duna kini duha ka bunk beds, usa ka dining area set with matching sideboard table nga dunay stone top, lababo, shower room, CR, floor-to-ceiling closet, ug ang pinakabongga sa tanan, kay duna pod ni aircon!

Gawas pa niini, duna pa gyod ning ilang kaugalingon nga outdoor area ang staff house kung diin pwede ang mga katabang nga mo-relax human ang tibuok adlaw nga trabaho.

Apan kahibawo ba mo nga nidesisyon pod sila si Solenn kinahanglan wa pod ang managtiayon nga direct access sa staff house para mahatagan pod og privacy kini sila.

“I told them it has to be as clean as the entire house even if I don’t step foot here. I want them to come to their room, and when they come to their room, they’re relaxed. They are not stressed or in a mess,” matud pa ni Solenn.

Nahisgutan pod ni Solenn nga duna pod nga separate room nga gipabuhat nila para sa ilang driver ug duna pod kiniy air conditioner ug laundry room.

Sa usa ka parte sa ilang balay nga mas ilado karon isip Casa SosBolz, naa pod silay TV room para sa mga katabang ug driver. Pwede pod sila dinhi modawat og bisita o simple lang nga mo-relax ug magchikahan.

Niani pod og mga positibo nga mga reaksyon gikan sa mga netizen ang managtiayon nga Solenn ug Nico tungod sa ilang paggam ug respeto nga gihatag nila sa ilang mga katabang. Mao ni ang uban nga nga nabasa nato nga comments nila.

“Dyan mo makikita ang mabubuting tao, yun kung pano nila trato at bigyan pahalaga ang mga nagtatrabaho sa kanila, very considerate couple.”

“Parang gusto ko na lang maging katulong kay Ma’am Solen.”

I know this is basic human decency para pa i-highlight pero thank you Solenn for giving your staff their own place and privacy plus more. A good reflection of a person is how they treat service staff. Nakaka proud panoorin.”

“Yung maganda ka na at mayaman pa tapos makatao pa. Love her!”

“I’ve always been a fan but now I can say I really, really admire you more now that you’ve shown us how you treat your staff or mga kasambahay. Not all celebrities or famous, rich people treat their staff the way you do. You gave them not just a space for themselves, but you gave them a space that is ‘makatao’. Complete with ac pa ha! If you know, you know. And not only that. You even thought of your friends’ driver/s and provided a space where they can hang out instead of waiting outside. This is so touching. More blessings to you and your family!”