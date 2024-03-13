Pasil Fish Market: Cebu City plans to turn a portion of it into a school

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students residing in Barangay Suba in Cebu City will soon have convenient access to education as plans are underway to establish a new school in the area.

This decision comes after the Cebu City government agreed to convert a portion of the old Phase 2 building of the former Pasil Fish Market into an elemntary school building, following a request from Barangay Suba officials.

Barangay Suba, with a population of approximately 10,000, is the only barangay among its neighbors, Pasil and Sawang, that lacks its own school.

Eugene Mercado, acting manager of the market, announced during the City Market’s Bantay Merkado teleradyo program on Sugboanon Channel on March 6, that Mayor Michael Rama intended to repurpose some parts of the old market, and the impending relocation of the market’s operations to the new Pasil Fish Market.

“Ang gitan-aw sa atong Mayor nga hatagan og eskwelahan kini nga barangay, so ang area nga nakita kay kaning Phase II luyo sa plaza,” he added.

(What our mayor is looking into is to give schools in the barangay, so the area that is seen is this Phase II at the back of the plaza.)

Mercado said that the mayor was urging the occupants of the old fish market to relocate to the newly built Pasil fish port as soon as possible.

The relocation will not only impact local vendors but also the staff of the city market, as their office is situated in the same building.

“Ang atong opisina kasamtangan nga naa man pud sa Phase II, nihimo na lang sad mig initiative nga maghinay-hinay na lang sad mig himo og opisina adto sa fish port,” Mercado said.

(The office is temporarily on Phase II, we also made an initiative that we will slowly create an office at the fish port.)

Further, he expressed being grateful that they would be relocated to their new office since its current office is very dilapidated and prone to flooding./ with reports from Cebu City News and Information

