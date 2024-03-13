Moalboal, Ronda square off in Inocentes Cabaron volleyball tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal will face a stiff challenge as they take on Ronda in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Volleyball tournament at their own turf on Saturday, March 16.

Last weekend, Moalboal and Ronda got off to a rousing start after both teams swept their opening matches in both divisions in this inaugural volleyball tournament.

Moalboal defeated Alcantara in dominating fashion, 25-9, and 25-22, in the distaff side, while their men’s division endured a three-set showdown against Alcantara’s men’s team, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23.

For playing coach and ex-national team member Dave Cabaron, they are excited to continue playing in front of their hometown folks.

“It’s been a long time since we got to play in front of our hometown crowd, so we will really try our best to win the tournament,” said coach Cabaron, who played for the national team in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Cabaron is expected to field the same squad that he had last weekend. He will rely on Maybelle Cabaron, Shellce dela Rita, Jonabelle Gempeno, Crisha Omagac, Jasmine Airah, and Julianna Gabales for his women’s team.

Meanwhile, he will have Jay Joseph Cabaron, Christian Jake Tabacon, John Romeo Abrenica, and Rhadney Jay Pinosa for the men’s team.

Contrastingly, Ronda had a difficult time beating Dumanjug in their opening matches. They beat Dumanjug’s women’s team in three sets, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, and also the men’s team in 14-25, 25-21, 25-21 scores.

Dumanjug and Alcantara will face off on March 17, while Badian squares off with Malabuyoc. Barili will play against Alegria on the same date.

The champion of the tournament will pocket P50,000.

