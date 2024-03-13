Three Cebu booters make final cut for PHL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers line-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club’s Chima Uzoka and Jeremiah Borlongan and homegrown player Theo Libarnes made it to the final roster for the Philippine men’s national football team that will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Iraq on March 21 in Basra Stadium, Iraq.

Uzoka and Borlongan were among the four players from the Cebu Football Club who were called by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for its training camp heading into this tournament.

The other two other players were goalkeeper Florencio Badelic Jr. and defender Jaime Rosquillo.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Philippine Men’s National football team to face Iraq

However, only Uzoka and Borlongan made it to the final cut.

Uzoka boasts as the Cebu Football Club’s leading scorers, while Borlongan is renowned for his defensive prowess and tenacity on the pitch which earned them their spot in the final line-up of the Philippine team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Joining them is the 19-year-old Libarnes, who is the reigning UAAP juniors football Golden Boot awardee from the Far Eastern University (FEU) Diliman.

ALSO READ: After failing in 2022, Azkals try to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Neil Etheridge leads the Philippines’ official lineup for the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers along with Patrick Deyto, Kevin Ray Mendoza as the team’s goalkeepers.

The Philippines’ defensive line will be manned by Amani Aguinaldo, Pocholo Bugas, Marco Casambre, Jesse Curran, Simen Lyngbo, Jesper Nyholm, Christian Rontini, Daisuke Sato, Jefferson Tabinas, and Paul Bismarck Tabinas.

Its midfielders are Justin Baas, Michael Baldisimo, Matthew Baldisimo, Kevin Ingreso, Oskari Kekkonen, Mike Ott, Jose Elmer Porteria, Santiago Rublico, and Mark Swainston.

Lastly, the Philippines’ forwards are Andres Aldeguer, Jarvey Gayoso, Libarnes, Uzoka, Borlongan, and Patrick Reichelt.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP