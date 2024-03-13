A Month of Incredible Saving at S&R Members’ Fest

Prepare your shopping lists and get ready to fill your carts at S&R Members’ Fest with month-long exciting savings. Grab amazing deals from groceries and personal care items to home essentials and more, with discounts of up to 50% off until March 31.

Products like shampoos, lotions, oral care products, and beauty creams are among the personal essentials that you should not miss. This is your opportunity to take advantage of fantastic discounts on these products to help you feel renewed and refreshed.

Here are some of the personal care products and everything you should know – all at discounted prices.

Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream

Moisturize and protect your skin from itch and dryness with Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream. From P1,164.00, now available for only P849.00.

Bambo Nature Snuggle Time Body Lotion

Made with natural and organic ingredients, Bambo Nature Snuggle Time Body Lotion will leave baby’s skin soft and ready to snuggle. Originally priced at P749.00, now available for only P649.00.

Crest Toothpaste Complete Whitening Scope

Fight cavities and remove surface stains with Crest Toothpaste Complete Whitening Scope. Originally priced at P799.00, it is currently available for only P699.00.

Dead Sea Collection Vitamin C Gift Set

The Dead Sea Collection Vitamin C Gift Set has an advanced formula that helps moisturize and rejuvenate your skin. Originally priced at P1,499.00 and now at P699.00, this facial kit contains facial serum, day and night cream, and eye cream.

Giovanni Shampoo Tea Tree

If you want a good shampoo that makes you tingle from head to toe, Giovanni Shampoo Tea Tree is perfect for you. Originally priced at P649.00 and currently available for only P549.00.

Jergens Body Wash Cherry Almond

Treat yourself with a nourishing Jergens Body Wash with Cherry Almond Essence and Almond Oil. Its aromatic and refreshing properties will leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. From P1,199.00, you can now grab it for only P1,099.00.

Remember, these are just a few of the personal care items at S&R Members’ Fest with unbelievable discounts. Visit S&R Membership Shopping – Cebu located in Quano Avenue, Mandaue or visit their official website at www.snrshopping.com to learn more.

