Cebu Daily Newscast: CPA continues project construction despite Rama’s stoppage order

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) continues its project construction despite Mayor Michael Rama’s order for its stoppage due to permit issues.

Mary Knoll Lagu-Bolasa, CPA information officer, confirmed with CDN Digital that they were still continuously working on the port project.

The long wait is finally over for Cebu City employees, as the anticipated Charter Day bonus and gratuity pay are now within their grasp.

This follows the approval by the Cebu City Council of the Supplemental Budget (SB) 1 on March 8 during an online special session, which includes allocations for the Palarong Pambansa, transitional housing, and employee incentives.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-appointed “son of God,” is now facing contempt charges before both chambers of Congress as he continues to snub the inquiries against him and his sect, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

On Tuesday, the House committee on legislative franchises slapped a contempt charge on the embattled televangelist for dodging the panel’s repeated requests and a subpoena that he appear before its inquiry into the alleged violations of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Nabuhi-an og dugo ang mga fans nila ni Bea Alonzo ug Dominic Roque human mogawas ang hungihong nga mura og nagbalik ang duha.

Dunay mga nagsulti nga gasul-ob na pud kuno si Bea sa iyang engagement ring nga iya na unta nga gihubo sukad mogawas ang balita sa ilang panagbuwag ni Dominic sa milabay nga mga buwan.

