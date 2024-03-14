Suspect in Cebu City internet cafe shooting killed in shootout with police

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | March 14,2024 - 02:17 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The suspect behind the shooting of a woman inside an internet cafe in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City was killed in an encounter with police as he resisted arrest on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The shooting suspect who was killed was identified as 22-year-old Emanuel Ylaya Dinoy, 22, a resident of Sitio Proper Alaska, Barangay Mambaling.

According to Police Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, Dinoy was killed after he fired shots at police officers.

The officers attempted to approach Dinoy to validate reports that he was the suspect behind the shooting of a woman inside an internet cafe in the barangay on Thursday dawn.

Instead of cooperating, Dinoy allegedly opened fire. Police fired back and hit the suspect in the chest.

Taneo disclosed that when the shooting suspect was brought to the nearest hospital, the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Shooting suspect positively identified

Earlier that day, the 22-year-old was positively identified by the victim of a shooting incident that was reported at around 3:59 a.m.

The female victim, whose identity won’t be disclosed for safety reasons, was the suspect’s neighbor.

According to Taneo, the victim was using one of the computers inside the internet cafe at the time by herself.

The suspect allegedly came inside the shop and suddenly pulled out a firearm.

However, the victim was reportedly able to detect that she was the target and was able to avoid as the suspect fired.

The victim luckily just sustained a wound as she was grazed by the bullet.

The suspect, who was not covering his face, then ran away from the scene.

Taneo narrated that when responding officers arrived at the scene, the victim was rushed to a hospital.

As of this writing, the victim is in a stable condition and is recovering from her injury at the hospital.

Meanwhile, police officers went to look for Dinoy for validation. They found him in the same barangay with a firearm in his hand.

Their attempts to question the suspect, however, ended in a fatal shootout.

According to Taneo, initial investigation showed that the victim had been previously mistaken as a police asset and received multiple death threats.

Gun for hire?

He added that they will be investigating whether Dinoy was among those who previously threatened the victim’s life.

He also disclosed that Dinoy is suspected to be a gun-for-hire personality and was also involved in illegal drugs activities.

On the same day, police recovered from the shooting suspect a revolver of unknown caliber believed to have been used in the shooting.

The gun has been turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) for ballistics examination, stated Taneo.

