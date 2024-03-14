Mac Tallo hopes for better things with MPBL return

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Time to move on.

Cebuano hotshot Mac Tallo is hoping for better things with the Abra Weavers in his return to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The talented point guard signed with the Weavers late February, but didn’t make an announcement until earlier this week.

For Tallo, it’s a new chapter of his colorful basketball journey roughly two months after the Converge FiberXers terminated his contract in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“Hopefully, maka tabang ko ug contribute sa team na maka sulod mi sa playoffs. Among goal of course is to get an MPBL championship,” said Mac Tallo.

“Pero as for now, my focus is to get better every game in order to help my team win.”

Tallo will team up with fellow ex-PBA cagers Prince Caperal and Jeepy Faundo which will man Abra, one of the three squads in the MPBL along with Tarlac and Pangasinan.

In an earlier interview, Tallo announced he’s already moved on and at peace regarding his botched PBA return with Converge last February.

Converge decided to terminate his contract after Tallo played in the Sinulog Cup 2024 which is an unsanctioned tournament in Cebu.

In that tournament, Tallo was named the finals’ Most Valuable Player after towing Z’Nars Jewelers Marawi City to the title.

After that, Tallo suited up with the Alica KSB Glassmasters in the Gov. Ann K. Hofer-23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament in Zamboanga, Sibugay.

This will be Mac Tallo’s second stint in the MPBL.

He previously suited up with several MPBL teams including the Bacolod Master Sardines, Manila Stars, and the Bicol Volcanoes.

