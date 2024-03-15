PhilHealth: Free mammograms, ultrasound for women starting July

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will offer free mammograms and ultrasound for Filipino women starting July.

This was announced by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez after meeting with PhilHealth officials, including its president and CEO, Emmanuel Ledesma Jr.

“I commend PhilHealth for their swift action in responding to our call to provide free mammogram and ultrasound examinations to our women. This initiative reflects the commitment of the administration of President Marcos to prioritize the health and well-being of Filipino women, ensuring access to crucial preventive care,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“This is the best news we can give to the Filipino women, especially during Women’s Month,” he added.

Romualdez was accompanied by House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo, while Ledesma was backed by PhilHealth executive vice president Eli Dino Santos, senior vice president Renato Limsiaco Jr., and chief of the program management team for the primary care provider network, Dr. Francisco Sarmiento III.

According to the House leader, Ledesma said they would deliver on their promise.

“We will deliver, sir. We will not fail you. We need to deliver. We are really confident that we will be able to fulfill your request,” Ledesma told Romualdez.

“Early detection is key in addressing various health concerns, and by removing financial barriers to these essential services, PhilHealth is helping to save lives and promote a healthier future for our women,” Romualdez said.

On February 13, the Speaker also called for the review of PhilHealth’s charter, noting that the state-run insurer can expand its coverage benefits.

Eventually, PhilHealth announced that it is willing to increase coverage for members admitted to private hospitals from the current 30 percent to 50 percent.

Romualdez also sought bigger breast cancer benefits coverage by including early detection of the disease.

In time, PhilHealth increased the benefit package for breast cancer patients to over P1 million.

