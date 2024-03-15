Taste Pampanga in a Plate at Quest’s Puso Bistro!

Feast over the finest Kapampangan cuisine at Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu’s Pusô Bistro and Bar, from March 14 until 16, 2024.

Prepared by local chefs from Pampanga, the Pusô Takeover: Abé | Taste of Pampanga features Kapampangan culinary delights such as Rilyenong Alimasag, Kalderetang Baka, Kamias Prawn, and Kare Kare, which are all perfect pairs with the authentic Kapampangan Berhinge Rice.

Among guests’ favorites is the Pampanga staple Pork Sisig and Pancit Palabok, prepared by Chef Christian and Chef William right in front of anyone wanting to have a taste of such Filipino meals with a Kapampangan touch.



“Pampanga is the culinary capital in the Philippines, so it’s really better to fly in here [at Pusô Bistro and Bar]. Aside from Sisig, which is very well known in Cebu, people also need to taste other foods, especially foods from Pampanga,” said Kareen Satorre, Food and Beverage Promotions at Quest Hotel and Conference – Cebu.

Satorre added that having Kapampangan dishes served at Pusô Bistro and Bar is also a way to educate Cebuanos on varied food palettes.

After savoring all Kapampangan dishes, you may also enjoy desserts native to the region, such as Inangit and Sampelot, which are best eaten together. Sampelot is the Kapampangan version of Cebu’s Binignit, although a bit sweeter.

The Kapampangan cuisine takeover at Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu promises vibrant flavors that will take you to Pampanga in just one bite.

This is the third time that Pusô Bistro and Bar brought in chefs from other localities to feature their unique cuisine, and the restaurant plans to continue this collaboration in the coming months.



For only P1,100 per person, come taste the finest of Pampanga served on a plate at Quest Hotel and Conference Center’s Pusô Bistro and Bar, available during the lunch and dinner buffet on March 15 and only during the lunch buffet on March 16, 2024.

For reservations and inquiries, you may contact Quest Hotel and Conference – Cebu at 0998 961 5720.

