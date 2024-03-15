Residential electricity rate up by P0.13 for March – April billing

Visayan Electric residential consumers will experience an increase of P0.13 per kWh in their March – April billing. The hike, which is caused by an increase in the transmission charges imposed by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), brings the total electricity rate from P11.25 per kWh of the previous month to P11.38 per kWh.

The intense heat we are experiencing often leads to increased reliance on air conditioning. Hence, I urge everyone to exercise mindfulness to prevent any unpleasant surprises in their bills. Raul Lucero

President and COO of Visayan Electric

This means that a household consuming a monthly average of 200 kWh can anticipate an additional charge of P26.00 in their March – April billing.

Amidst the ongoing dry spell gripping the province, Raul Lucero, President and COO of Visayan Electric, underscores the critical importance of conscientious energy usage. “The intense heat we are experiencing often leads to increased reliance on air conditioning. Hence, I urge everyone to exercise mindfulness to prevent any unpleasant surprises in their bills,” he said.

Lucero further stressed that prioritizing energy conservation is pivotal in ensuring our bills remain manageable. “Embracing natural ventilation at home is a simple yet effective way to stay comfortable amid the heat while minimizing electricity consumption,” he added.

Recently, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasted a prolonged dry spell for Cebu and its neighboring provinces due to the prevailing El Niño conditions.

