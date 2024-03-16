Alexa, KD gikuronahan nga Queen and King sa Star Magical Prom 2024

Daghan ang ilang mga fans ang gikilig human gikuronahan sa Star Magical Prom 2024 ang Kapamilya love team nga sila si Alexa Ilacad ug KD Estrada o mas nailhan nga KDLex.

Sila ang napilian nga Prom Queen ug Prom King sa bag-o lang nahuman nga grand affair!

Nakuha nila ang top award human sila makakuha sa pinakataas nga boto gikan sa madlang pipol.

Sa milabay nga tuig sila si Donny Pangilinan ug Belle Mariano ang nakakuha sa maong korona.

Ang glamoroso kaayo nga Star Magical Prom 2024 dunay tema nga “Fairytale Magic” ug kini gipahigayon niadtong Marso 14 sa Bellevue Hotel in Alabang.



Matud sa KDLex nga mao kadto ang pinakauna nga pagrampa nila ivory carpet event.

“Actually this is my first prom ever, like ever,” sey ni KD sa iyang interview sa Kapamilya network.

Midugang siya, “I never experience high school prom. It’s like healing our inner child and we are also feeling a bit youthful tonight.”

“Actually this is also my first legit prom because when I was in high school what we had, they called it High School Night. So I wouldn’t say it’s the same thing,” matud pa ni Alexa.

“Pero ito ‘yung first na prom talaga with KD. So very happy because it’s another first for the two of us,” dugang sa aktres.

Gawas sa ilang korona, nakuha usab sa duha ang “Best Promposal” award.

Ania ang kumpletong listahan sa mga nakadaug sa Star Magical Prom 2024:

Prom King and Queen

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad

Royal Prince

Mathew Cruz

Royal Princess

Anji Salvacion

Noble Prince

Harvey Bautista

Noble Princess

Dalia Varde

Charming Prince

Raikko Mateo

Charming Princess

Trisha Gomez

Closeup Ama-Zinc Couple of the Night

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad

Gorgeous Glow Princess of the Night

Hadiyah Santos

Best Promposal

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Most Viewed Promposal

Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin