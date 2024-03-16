Lapu-Lapu drug test: Tourism office JO positive for illegal drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- One tested positive for using illegal drugs during a surprise drug test conducted by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Friday, March 15, for the occupants of the Tourism, Historical, and Cultural Affairs Commission (TCHAC) building.

The government structure is occupied by tourism office personnel and employees of the Cebu congressional office of Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Cindi Chan.

John Kristoffer Rafols, the officer-in-charge of the tourism office, and Atty. Apple Joy Collados, the Chief of Staff of Rep. Chan, led the surprise drug test which caught many employees off guard.

Garry Lao, CLOSAP’s executive director, said that of the 30 TCHAC building personnel, a total of 26 were at work during the conduct of the surprise drug test and were made to submit their urine samples. The four others were absent that day.

The result of the surprise drug test showed that a job order marshall, who is assigned at tourism office, had traces of illegal drugs in his urine sample.

Lao said their continued conduct of surprise drug test was part of the city government’s initiative to keep the different offices at City Hall drug-free.

