AEBC Corporate Cup: CBM, Phelps Dodge, Avantrac beat foes in opening match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CBM Engineering, Phelps Dodge, and Avantrac logged opening game victories as the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 kicked off on Friday evening at the University of San Carlos (USC) main campus gymnasium.

CBM Engineering manhandled Golden Hammer Construction and Supply, 95-77, while Phelps Dodge earned a hard-fought 86-85 win against Buildrite in their opening games in the tournament. Also, Avantrac narrowly won over Strato, 73-71.

CBM’s Ivan Deo erupted for 25 points to lead his team in scoring. He paired it with four rebounds and one steal, while four of his teammates finished with double-digit scores in their lopsided win over Golden Hammer in their opening game in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Wesley Viejo tallied 13 points, while Zircon Bulawan added 13 markers, Mark Miole had 11 points, and Michael Laoc chipped in 10 points.

Chris Alger Sorono spoiled his spectacular 39-point outing for Golden Hammer in their defeat. He also grabbed two rebounds in the game, while teammate Noel Masin had 10 points.

In Phelp Dodge’s win in the AEBC Corporate Cup 2024, Leonil Ibarita poured 24 points to topscore his team. His teammate, Nestor Pacana, scored 13 points and had six rebounds.

Michael Cinco scored 39 points, but it wasn’t enough to give Buildrite their victory.

On the other hand, Avantrac’s JC Tangapa and Dexy Suico scored 13 and 12 points apiece to put their team on the winning side in their closely-fought game against Strato.

Wesley Yasi scored 20 points in Strato’s losing efforts.

