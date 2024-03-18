Easterlies expected to make Monday hot and humid — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies will make Monday’s weather to be hot and humid with chances of light rains in most parts of the country.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Many areas nationwide would experience fair weather conditions from Monday morning until around noon, said Benison Estareja, state weather agency expert.

“Easterlies pa rin ang magdadala ng mainit na panahon at mahinang pagulan lalo na po sa hapon at hanggang sa gabi,” he explained during a public weather report.

(Easterlies will still bring warm weather and light rain especially in the afternoon and into the night.)

“Maraming lugar sa umaga hanggang sa tanghali ang fair weather conditions so ang ibig sabihin walang malalakas na hangin o malakas na ulan,” he added.

(Many areas will have fair weather conditions from morning to noon, so that means no strong winds or heavy rain.)

Estareja noted that light or weak rain is more likely to occur over the eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas.

The Caraga and Davao regions, on the other hand, may experience partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers on Monday.

Estareja said no storm or low pressure area may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days, based on latest available meteorology data.

Pagasa: Effects of northeast monsoon likely again

The Pagasa weather specialist also reported that effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, may possibly return on Tuesday night in Northern Luzon.

The northeast monsoon usually brings cold winds from the northeast, and rains over the eastern side of the country.

“Pagsapit ng Wednesday and Thursday posibleng umabot sa may Southern Luzon itong amihan,” Estareja noted.

(By Wednesday and Thursday, the northeast monsoon may reach the northern part of Southern Luzon.)

“At maaaring ito na ang huling bugso ng northeast monsoon bago magsimula ang panahon ng tag-init o warm and dry season,” he added.

(And this may be the last gust of the northeast monsoon before the start of the summer season or warm and dry season.)

On forecast temperatures for Monday, Pagasa issued the following:

Metro Manila: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Pagasa further said it is not raising any gale warning over the country’s coasts on Monday, as it sees only slight to moderate wave conditions on seaboards nationwide.

